KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Cameron’s Point Campground celebrates 50 years in 2025, providing a picturesque, fun, family retreat on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in South Glengarry. Festivities included a tasty breakfast accompanied with great folk fiddle & guitar music provided by the Three Bs – Denis Brisson, Donald Baker and Paul Bourgie – who say it’s the music that keeps them feeling young and alive.

Cameron’s Point Campground boasts a beautiful sandy beach, a pool, a large barn converted into a recreation centre, two cottages available to rent, children’s play area, mini-putt and beautiful scenery. The campground has provided many wonderful memories for campers and visitors, including the Mayor of South Glengarry, Lachlan McDonald, who was hoping to convince management to re-install the water slide he enjoyed as a kid.

Cameron’s Point Campground was the vision of Roger Daigle, a mechanic by trade, who purchased the farmland in 1970s and moved the family with 8 children into the main house, now the Green Cottage. Together with his wife Georgette and all the children; Roger Jr., Phillipe, Jocelyne, Mark, Lise, Elaine, Alain and Marie-Anne, they slowly transformed the farm into a beautiful campground, pouring their love & labour into the property. The Daigle family have the fondest memories growing up at the Campground and are so proud of the legacy their father, along with partners Chuck & Iris Beaudette, created at Cameron’s Point.

Relatives to the Daigle family came to camp often, making almost every weekend a family reunion with Cameron’s Point the hub for gathering. The Daigle family reminisced about the barn being full of arcade games, of the Cameron’s Point baseball team, of horseshoe tournaments, fishing derbies, pig roasts and corn roasts along with Halloween and New Year’s parties. Some of the family even met their future partners through the Campground and its fun activities. Although winters were quiet living at the Campground, after such busy summers, the downtime was welcomed by the Daigle family.

The community spirit of Cameron’s Point Campground continues today. The ownership of the property has passed to the Weaving Basket Group (WBG), an Eastern Ontario property development and management company. Chantal Dupuis, Recreational Services Manager for WBG, is responsible for managing Cameron’s Point and spoke of the value of volunteers who do so much to make the campsite feel like home. From some of the first campers in the 70s, including the McArthur family and the Marleau family – who stayed in converted buses – to the many camping families that continue to spend their weekends and holidays at Cameron’s Point, they are the soul of the Campground and have created a community built on togetherness.