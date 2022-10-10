Campaign Launched to Welcome Newcomers

Cornwall Ontario – With the increase of newcomers arriving in the Cornwall area, NEWS has launched a Welcome Newcomers campaign.

NEWS is the Newcomer Employment Welcome Services program which helps support immigrants arriving and settling in Cornwall. It is operated by the Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) with funding from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

NEWS is asking local business owners to take a moment to recognize the benefits of showcasing the famous friendly nature of local residents in welcoming newcomers to the community. This may include training front line staff and taking a moment to talk to new customers. NEWS has developed a “Welcome Newcomers” poster that business owners can download, print and place in their windows as a physical sign of welcome.

“We are fortunate to live in one of the best countries in the world, and a fantastic part of Ontario,” says Sherry Brownlee, NEWS Program Manager. “This campaign is all about letting newcomers know that they are welcome here, and that the community is there to support them.”

As part of the campaign, business owners and residents are also asked to share the hashtag #welcometocornwallsdgpr2022 on social media.

“We believe integrating newcomers into the labour market is one of the most important retention strategies we can employ to strengthen the local labour force,” said Martha Woods, EOTB Executive Director.

About Newcomer Employment Welcome Services

Newcomer Employment Welcome Services (NEWS) supports local efforts to attract, employ, integrate, settle and retain immigrants in Cornwall, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry and Prescott and Russell. Activities include:

employment related services

needs assessment and referrals

information and orientation sessions

language services

employment and support services.

Workplace language and cultural sensitivity training is also provided.

NEWS is located at 16 Second St West in Downtown Cornwall, and can be reached by phone at (613) 935-5552 and online at: