July 13, 2022 — Changed at 15 h 03 min on July 12, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
by Marc Benoit
Canada Day celebration returned to Lamoureaux Park
Cornwall’s Canada Day celebrations at Lamoureaux Park (Photo : Marc Benoit)

 

Cornwall’s Canada Day celebration returned to Lamoureaux Park this year, for the first time in two years. The event, which was open to the general public, featured live music all day in the park. People could also enjoy refreshments from a number of vendors, and of course, fireworks.

The event kicked off at noon with remarks from MP Eric Duncan, Senator Bernadette Clement, and Mayor Glen Grant.

“The turnout’s been good, the weather has cooperated with us,” said the Chair of the organising committee, Adrian Bugelli. “I think after two years people are just dying to have a good time. Everyone’s in good spirits.”

In addition to live music, inflatable attractions and games were set up to help keeds kids entertained all day.

“The day is centred around kids, it’s a fun, free day,” said Bugelli.

Cornwall’s Canaday Day celebration has been organised by the MP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry since before former MP Guy Lauzon retired, and has been continued on by MP Eric Duncan’s office. This was the first year since his 2019 election that the event was held in-person.

