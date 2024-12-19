Canada Post Statement: Update to the Santa Program

December 19, 2024 at 11 h 27 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

As Canada Post reopened its facilities this week, the process of safely ramping up operations has begun.

The following statement has been issued by the corporation.

“Please know that it will take time to stabilize our operations; however, like always, letters to Santa are handled with special care.

The scanners in our plants are set up to locate Santa letters, which are identified by the HOH OHO postal code. This allows us to deliver these letters straight to the North Pole. We will be doing this for all Santa letters mailed by December 23.

Although Santa won’t have time to respond to letters received through the mail this year, we want to let children know that their letters will make it to him by Christmas Eve. Santa is looking forward to reading all the letters he receives.

We are so privileged to be able to connect children and Santa over the holidays through our Santa letter program. We wish everyone from coast to coast to coast a merry and joyous Christmas.”

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

What is open and what is closed

The City of Cornwall reminds residents that city facilities and services will be impacted over the holidays. Municipal offices will be open on Christmas Eve until…