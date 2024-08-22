Canada-wide warrant

Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Roland Francis, a 47-year-old who is wanted for breaching his statutory release while serving a three-year sentence for flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired driving and operation while prohibited.

He is 5’ 11”, 158 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos of a Native warrior on his right calf, a handprint on his chest and an eagle on his back.

He is  known to frequent Cornwall and Cornwall Island.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477, the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911.

