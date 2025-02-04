Canadian Army Training March Conducted in Cornwall

Cornwall residents witnessed members of the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SD&G) Highlanders in action on January 23, 2025, as part of a fitness march through the city. The exercise, which is a key component of the Basic Military Qualification (BMQ) course, involved soldiers marching approximately five kilometers while carrying 55 pounds of gear, including tactical vests, helmets, and unloaded service rifles.

Captain Marc Latremouille, Adjutant of the SD&G Highlanders, provided insight into the training. “These junior recruits are working up to their next phase, where they’ll carry upwards of 80 pounds during their infantry trade qualification. Our mandate is to be prepared to operate in all conditions—rain, snow, or extreme heat,” he explained.

Cornwall is one of many smaller communities across Canada where reserve units conduct similar training. “The SD&G Highlanders have a proud history in this community and remain active. We’re currently sending three members on Op REASSURANCE in Latvia; they’ll be deployed shortly, and as always, we are always preparing to respond to domestic incidents here,” Latremouille added.

In addition to their primary infantry roles, the regiment is recruiting for positions in pipes and drums, as well as administrative roles. Latremouille emphasized the inclusive nature of the reserves. “You can join as young as 16 with parental consent and as old as 55. We encourage anyone interested to visit the armory or speak to a recruiter,” he elaborated.

Residents were assured in advance that the service rifles carried during the march were not operable, with no ammunition or bolts present.

The training reflects the Highlanders’ readiness to respond to international and domestic operations, highlighting their ongoing commitment to service and community engagement.

The fitness march highlighted the SD&G Highlanders’ dedication to readiness. Residents interested in joining the regiment or learning more about its activities are encouraged to visit the local armory, where the Highlanders continue to inspire service and dedication.