Canon Fire at Second Annual Armed Forces Day

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall’s second annual Armed Forces Day brought residents together on June 8 to honour Canadian military personnel with a celebration in Lamoureux Park. The festivities followed a June 7 lacrosse game between members of the military and Akwesasne alumni at the A’nowara’ko:wa Arena.

“We’re very excited,” said event Chair and Honorary Colonel Suzanne Farag of the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Control Operations. “We received support again from BMO, and we’ve grown beyond our expectations this year. The energy is amazing-the people, the weather-it’s all wonderful.”

Sunday’s event featured musical performances by James Hardiment and Jonny Yumang, displays of military assets, and appearances by local service members, Cadets, and veterans.

Among the attractions was a cannon demonstration by the Second Lincoln Artillery, who operate with equipment used at the Chrysler’s Farm battlefield. “We use about seven ounces of black powder wrapped in foil,” explained Gilbert Giroux. “That would launch a six-pound ball over 1,200 yards.”

Dignitaries in attendance included Mayor Justin Towndale, Senator Bernadette Clement, MPP Nolan Quinn, and BMO Branch Manager Vitalii Manzhelii.

Mayor Towndale, himself a member of the SDG Highlanders Primary Reserve, thanked veterans and active service members for their dedication: “It is a great honour to serve your country.”

“I encourage everyone to take time today to learn about the armed forces and speak with the people here,” he added.

Senator Clement emphasized the importance of the military’s local role. “They do their work from here, but also on relationship building and community building,” she said.

Reflecting on the previous evening’s lacrosse match, she added, “It was an honor to attend a lacrosse game at the Turtle Dome in Akwesasne. It was an honour to have Grand Chief Lazore welcome us to the territory and to the game-the medicine game.”

In her closing remarks, Farag offered heartfelt appreciation: “I’m humbled every day by your service and your sacrifices, and by the sacrifices of your families. It’s not an easy lifestyle, and we appreciate what you do to protect our rights and freedoms.”

The event, sponsored by BMO, Rockstar Productions, and supported by the RCAF Foundation, offered family-friendly activities, food vendors, and opportunities for engagement.