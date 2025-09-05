CAPE 2026 Reveals First Two Guests

Casey Hartnett (Terrifier 2) and Justin Paul Kelly (PAW Patrol and Netflix's Umbrella Academy) are the first two announced celebrity guests at CAPE 2026. (Photo : s: Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

CAPE 2026 has announced its first wave of featured guests, drawing excitement for Cornwall’s largest indoor event. The two-day family-friendly pop culture convention takes place on April 25 and 26, 2026, at the Benson Centre, featuring exhibitors, celebrity guests, and cosplay showcases.

Casey Hartnett, known for her award-winning performance as Allie in Terrifier 2 and roles in films like What We Found and Sins, will be among the headliners.

Also appearing is Justin Paul Kelly, beloved by families for voicing Chase in Nickelodeon’s hit series PAW Patrol and recognized for his performance as Harlan Cooper in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy.

“Carol and I are thrilled to announce our first wave of featured guests for CAPE 2026. These actors cover a little bit of horror combined with some great family television, and we’ll have more to announce soon,” said co-organizer Randy Sauve, who organizes the event alongside event founder Carol Sauve.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 5, 2025. Visit: cornwallpopevent.com

