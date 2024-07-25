Car Wash and BBQ Fundraiser for Disabilities Support

Open Hands held a car wash and BBQ fundraiser at the Brick parking lot in the north end of Cornwall on July 19. The event aimed to raise funds to support individuals with developmental disabilities in the community.

“Open Hands supports people with developmental disabilities. We have seven 24/7 group homes within the Cornwall area and a supported independent living program for 14 individuals who live independently. We provide support to ensure everybody has the best day ever,” said Christine Ouderkirk, Program Manager at Open Hands.

Christine highlighted the initiative taken by one of their group homes: “Today, we have a wonderful group home, the Pitt Street Group Home, that has taken the initiative to do some fundraising with a car wash and barbecue. All the proceeds will go towards supporting our individuals and helping them achieve their goals and fulfill their dreams.”

Open Hands provides residential accommodations and a range of programs, including day support, community participation, and employment support, to developmentally handicapped adults and children.