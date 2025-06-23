Cardinal Meats and Agapè Team Up

JASON SETNYK

The Agapè Centre has launched two vital initiatives to help meet rising food insecurity in Cornwall, supporting over 3,500 individuals monthly through its food bank and serving 150 hot meals daily.

In partnership with Cardinal & Son Wholesale Meats, community members can now donate directly to the Agapè Centre’s meat account at the store, helping supply essential proteins like ground pork and beef.

“This year, we’re focusing on strategic fundraising,” said Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre. “Donations made at Cardinal go directly toward meat purchases for our food programs. It’s a new initiative and we hope to see it grow.”

Jessie Cardinal, co-owner of Cardinal & Son, added, “We sell the meat at a discounted rate. Even a small donation helps stretch resources to feed more families.”

The Centre’s annual Fill the Carton egg campaign is also underway, aiming to raise $24,000-its yearly egg budget.

Tax receipts are available for contributions of $20 or more.