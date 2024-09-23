Careless smoking sparks fire

Careless smoking sparked a September 18 fire at a residence in the 400 block of Walton Street, says Cornwall Fire Services.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that was reported at 6:25 a.m. Fortunately, the occupants were able to evacuate the residence safely prior to the arrival of firefighters, and no injuries were reported.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the unit did not have working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms. According to the Ontario Fire Code, functioning smoke alarms are required on every level of a residence, and carbon monoxide alarms are mandatory in homes with fuel-burning appliances or attached garages. Charges under the Ontario Fire Code are currently pending as the investigation continues.

Cornwall Fire Services initially responded with ten firefighters and four vehicles; four additional off duty firefighters were called in to assist and to provide coverage for the city. First arriving firefighters were met with smoke coming from the second level of the duplex. Firefighters entered the structure and found a fire in the bedroom of one of the units. Firefighters worked aggressively to bring the fire under control, but fire damage was limited to one unit, with water damage to the structure.

Careless smoking is a leading cause of fatal residential fires in Ontario.

The fire department reminds residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan in case of emergencies. Firefighters will be in the community Saturday to raise awareness about the importance of having working smoke alarms.

With the approach of Ontario’s Test Your Smoke Alarm Day, September 28, this is a reminder of the dangers of not having working smoke alarms, notes the fire department.