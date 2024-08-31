Caring Hearts Radiothon Exceeds Fundraising Goal with $143K Raised

The Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation’s 18th annualCorus Caring Hearts Radiothon concluded triumphantly, raising $143,210 to support critical upgrades to the hospital’s surgical facilities. The funds will secure the purchase of new state-of-the-art surgical lights for two of the hospital’s six operating rooms, with the surplus aiding other urgently needed medical equipment.

Darryl Adams, a long-time supporter and on-air personalityfor Boom 101.9, reflected on the event’s significance. “I’ve been through this 18 times. There’s always a special project that we’re supporting, and this year, it’s about the lighting for surgical operating rooms, which is so important,” Adams shared. “I’m so glad we’ve raised over a million dollars over the 18 years, and it’s through the community that we owe a lot of credit.”

Meghan Heuvel, Administrative Assistant at the CornwallCommunity Hospital Foundation, highlighted the event’s impact, stating, “we are fundraising for two new sets of surgical lighting for the operating rooms at the Cornwall Community Hospital. We do a Radiothon every year—it’s our 18th annual—and we’re broadcasting from 6 AM to 7 PM, taking online, phone-in, and in-person donations.”

Heuvel also encouraged continued support, noting, “If you want to make a donation, you can go to www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca to make a donation online, and that will be added to the total after our event.”

The overwhelming support from the Cornwall community during the Radiothon highlights residents’ deep connection with their local hospital. The funds raised will directly benefit patients, ensuring they receive care in well-equipped facilities.