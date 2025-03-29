Catan Tuesdays offer strategic fun for youth

Cornwall youth looking for a fun and strategic way to spend their Tuesday evenings can head to the Cornwall Public Library for Catan Tuesdays. This free weekly event, part of a larger youth programming initiative by the Social Development Council (SDC) of Cornwall and Area, runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and offers an engaging experience for young people aged 11 to 17.

Catan is a highly popular strategy board game where players collect resources, trade, and build settlements, roads, and cities to earn 10 Victory Points and claim the win. The game encourages strategic thinking, problem-solving, and negotiation skills, all in a fun and interactive environment.

Cassandra Forget, Youth Coordinator at the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, explains that the game teaches valuable skills. “Catan is a strategic game that youth come to play on Tuesday nights at the library. The idea behind the game is that you collect resources and trade to build a settlement. With that settlement, you gain victory points, and after 10 victory points, you have won the game.”

Forget also highlights the educational benefits of the game. “It teaches you about resources, monopoly, trading with other players, and how to develop strategies. Similar to chess, players must think ahead, planning moves not just for the current turn but for future turns as well.”

Catan Tuesdays has a capacity for up to 16 participants. The event is open to all youth in the designated age group, and no registration is required. Attendees also enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks while they play.

Thanks to the library’s partnership, Catan Tuesdays are expected to continue into the spring and summer. “The public library has been so gracious to offer the space for free, so the only cost is maintaining the boards,” Forget noted.

Catan Tuesdays is part of a broader youth program funded by the City of Cornwall’s Building Safer Communities Fund, awarded by Public Safety Canada and managed by the SDC. These programs provide free activities throughout the week for youth aged 11 to 17, ensuring accessible and engaging recreational opportunities.

Other free activities include Monday Moves from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Benson Centre, Chill Skate Night on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benson Centre, Nerf Battles Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benson Centre, and Splash Hour Fridays from 8:30 p.m. 9:25 p.m. at the Aquatic Centre. All activities are free, require no registration, and provide a safe space for Cornwall’s youth to socialize and develop new skills.