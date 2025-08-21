CBC Host to Headline CTC Breakfast

JASON SETNYK

The Children’s Treatment Centre will host its Celebrity Walk & Breakfast on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at the Best Western, featuring Bob McDonald, host of CBC’s Quirks & Quarks, as keynote speaker.

A celebrated science journalist for more than five decades, McDonald has made science accessible through his work on radio, television, books, and documentaries. His latest works include The Future is Now: Solving the Climate Crisis with Today’s Technology and his memoir Just Say Yes, which will be the focus of his inspirational address. In it, he shares how he overcame childhood adversity, imposter syndrome, and fear of failure to embrace opportunities that shaped his career.

“We are pleased to welcome Bob McDonald, host of CBC’s Quirks & Quarks, as our keynote speaker,” said Milton Ellis, Chair of the Celebrity Walk & Breakfast Committee.

To participate in the walk or attend the breakfast, contact the Children’s Treatment Centre at 613-933-4400 or ctc@ctcsdg.ca.