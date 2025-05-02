CCH designated level III trauma centre

The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) has officially been designated a Level III Trauma Centre by Critical Care Services Ontario and the Regional Trauma Networks.

The designation means CCH is equipped to provide specialized care for patients with complex, multi-system injuries, and can safely stabilize and transfer patients to Lead Trauma Hospitals such as The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO when advanced care is required.

“Our team is prepared to handle a wide range of traumatic injuries,” said Dr. Olivier Saleh, Medical Director of Trauma Services. “We follow best practices and coordinate with regional hospitals to ensure patients receive the care they need.”

CCH’s trauma team includes emergency physicians, nurses, general surgeons, anesthesiologists, and a new leadership group featuring Dr. Saleh, Director of Trauma Services Natalie Bourgeois, Clinical Coordinator Katie Renton, and Trauma Data Analyst Claire Ping Xia.

The hospital is also expanding its community outreach through initiatives like Stop the Bleed, a course that teaches people how to respond to life-threatening bleeding emergencies.

With summer approaching, Dr. Saleh urges the public to stay safe: “Wear your life vest, buckle up, wear your helmet and follow safe practices to minimize your risk of injury.”