CCH Reintroduces Masking Requirements to Protect Patients

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is asking everyone coming to the hospital, whether for care, an appointment, or to visit a loved one, to please wear a mask in all care and appointment areas, waiting rooms, and at the bedside when visiting.

If you are feeling sick, please consider staying home unless you are coming for treatment or emergency care. If you do come to the hospital, remember to wear a mask to help protect our patients.

Free medical grade masks are available at all CCH entrances and throughout departments. We also encourage anyone entering the hospital to sanitize their hands using one of our hand sanitizing stations.

As we enter the respiratory virus season, COVID-19 cases are rising in the province. We also expect more cases of influenza, RSV, and common colds. The hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks, with some of these cases linked to people visiting patients while feeling sick and not wearing masks.

All staff, physicians, students, and volunteers at CCH are being asked to follow the same measures, which will remain in place throughout the cold and influenza season, with a reassessment planned for the spring.

These masking requirements are in line with our regional hospital partners and will help keep everyone at CCH safe.

“While COVID-19 may no longer pose a serious risk for many, several of our patients have compromised immune systems or are vulnerable to severe respiratory infections,” explains Dr. Anastasios Boubalos, Chief of Staff at CCH. “Wearing a mask in the hospital is the least we can do to protect them.”

“The hospital is a unique environment where many vulnerable patients are close together, which can allow for viruses to spread easily. Our infection control measures, like wearing masks, are designed to prevent this,” adds Jeanette Despatie, President and Chief Executive Officer at CCH. “We ask for your help in wearing masks to keep our patients and everyone safe, and to cooperate with our staff if you are asked to wear one.”

In preparation for the respiratory virus season, CCH has increased cleaning, stocked up on supplies, and provided staff with additional training, especially for pediatric respiratory care. The hospital is ready to add surge capacity beds if needed. CCH encourages everyone to get their flu shot and stay current with vaccinations. The Emergency Department may be busy at times, so please be patient, as cases are treated based on urgency.