CCH Releases 2024-2025 Annual Report

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) has released its 2024-2025 Annual Report reflecting on the past year. The hospital continued to advance the priorities set out in its 2022-2027 Strategic Plan. In a joint message from Board Chair Alice Wilson-Haramis and President and CEO Jeanette Despatie, expressed gratitude. “We are deeply grateful to our staff, physicians, and volunteers whose compassion and dedication made this year’s accomplishments possible,” said Wilson-Haramis and Despatie.

In 2024-2025, Cornwall Community Hospital reported total revenues of $191.6 million and expenses of $190.8 million. The majority of funding-74.8%-came from the Ministry of Health, with compensation accounting for 63% of expenditures.

A significant milestone was the opening of a new four-bed Critical Care Step-Down Unit. This unit provides intermediate-level care for patients transitioning out of intensive care, using advanced life-saving technology and real-time telemetry monitoring to improve recovery and reduce transfers to other facilities. Also, CCH implemented ICARETime, a digital scheduling system developed by UKG.

The hospital also expanded access to mental health and addiction services through two major initiatives. The Shared Care Pilot, launched in partnership with local health organizations, integrates psychiatric support into primary care through mobile clinics and coordinated services. Since March, more than 525 new clients accessed psychiatric care, with over 230 referred for primary care attachment. A second initiative, Solution Focused Therapy, provided brief, strengths-based sessions to clients-80% of whom met their goals. More than 92% said they would recommend the program.

CCH continued to deliver high-volume care, including 50,951 emergency visits, 7,737 surgeries, and 42,091 community addiction and mental health visits. The Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation played a vital role in supporting frontline services and funding critical medical equipment.