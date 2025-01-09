CCH Welcomes First Baby of 2025

The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) celebrated the arrival of its first baby of 2025, Avril Rose Adams, born on January 1st at 6:29 PM. Weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces, Avril is the daughter of Jenna David and Bo Adams from Akwesasne, and the younger sister of Axel.

The couple posed for photos alongside their toddler son, Axel.

“We were expecting it,” said Jenna David, reflecting on the milestone. “We came in to be induced on December 30th, so we’ve been here for a bit, but it was exciting nonetheless. I guess that she wanted to be the first one born,” she added with a smile.

Jenna noted the challenges and joys ahead as their family adjusts to life with a newborn and a toddler. “I have a toddler right now, so I’m used to it. It’ll be a different challenge now with a toddler and newborn; it’s a little surreal.”

While young Axel is still grasping the concept of having a baby sister, Jenna shared, “He doesn’t totally understand it just yet, but once we actually take her home, I think he’ll get a better idea. But he loves her already.”

Avril Rose Adams’ arrival marks a joyful start to the new year.