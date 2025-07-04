JASON SETNYK

The CCVS Class of 2025 gathered in the school’s auditorium on June 26 to celebrate their graduation, with student-elected valedictorians Tameka Lalonde and Palwasha Haq delivering a heartfelt joint address. In addition to her valedictorian honour, Lalonde received the prestigious Governor General’s Academic Medal for achieving the highest average in her graduating class.

Reflecting on their shared high school journey, Lalonde spoke of the unique sense of community at CCVS: “To me CCVS is kindness. It is welcoming. It is integrity.” Haq added, “Hold your heads high… this is a day worth celebrating.”

The pair offered gratitude to teachers, families, and friends, while encouraging their peers to move forward with empathy and resilience. “Walk forward with pride,” said Haq, “and carry gratitude for everything: the wins, the losses, and the people who stood by you through both.”

Lalonde closed with a quote from her English class reading: “Strive for the beautiful, achieve the good.” The message resonated as the Class of 2025 stepped into their next chapter.