CCVS Lioness Project

Pictured are some of the students at the event. (Photo : submitted by Chad Thomson)

Recently  a group of girls from grades 10 to 12 at CCVS participated in a self-defense workshop.  The workshop was free of charge (funds were raised and donated) was raised and supported by the CCVS LINK class which a grade 12 leadership class.  Our goal is for every female student who attends CCVS to receive the training before graduation.

The focus of the CCVS Grade 12 Leadership (LINK) Project: The Lioness Project is providing female students with essential self-defense training. Instruction delivered by Street Safe Self-Defense. Funding & support is made possible through a successful fundraising event held in partnership with Zen Spa and J Black Tattoo. (Locally owned Female businesses) where 100% of the proceeds were donated to the project. 

