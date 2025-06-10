CCVS Lioness Project

Seaway News

Recently a group of girls from grades 10 to 12 at CCVS participated in a self-defense workshop. The workshop was free of charge (funds were raised and donated) was raised and supported by the CCVS LINK class which a grade 12 leadership class. Our goal is for every female student who attends CCVS to receive the training before graduation.

The focus of the CCVS Grade 12 Leadership (LINK) Project: The Lioness Project is providing female students with essential self-defense training. Instruction delivered by Street Safe Self-Defense. Funding & support is made possible through a successful fundraising event held in partnership with Zen Spa and J Black Tattoo. (Locally owned Female businesses) where 100% of the proceeds were donated to the project.