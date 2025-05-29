CCVS Music Tour Wows Elementary Schools

JASON SETNYK

Forty talented music students from Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) hit the road on May 20 and 21 for the annual Raider Music Performance Tour, delivering live performances at five local elementary schools.

Students from Grades 8 through 12, enrolled in Vocal Music, Guitar Music, Instrumental Music, and After School Choir, visited Avonmore Public School, Viscount Alexander, Ahkwesahsne Mohawk School, Eamer’s Corners, and Bridgewood. Under the direction of teachers Heather Mahon and Christine Hickey, the group performed a concert of timeless classics designed to appeal to all ages.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these amazing young people,” said Heather Mahon, teacher of Vocal Music and Guitar. “Every day they rise above tremendous challenges to show up punctually, rehearse regularly, support each other kindly, and deliver performances passionately.”

The tour, supported by the Upper Canada District School Board’s Real World Learning program, offers students valuable experience as performing artists.

“Music has allowed students to build confidence, to make lasting friendships, and to excel academically,” Mahon added. “This is why Music and arts education are critical for success in school and lifelong learning.”

Grade 9 student Noah Filipe, who sang during the tour, said, “It’s a really exciting opportunity. I did this last year too, and I love performing for the elementary kids.”

Noah shared his favourite moment: “I love to see the expressions on their faces. It’s so cute when they sing along.”