CCVS Music Tour Wows Elementary Schools

May 29, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
CCVS Music Tour Wows Elementary Schools
CCVS music students perform at Bridgewood Public School, (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Forty talented music students from Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) hit the road on May 20 and 21 for the annual Raider Music Performance Tour, delivering live performances at five local elementary schools.

Students from Grades 8 through 12, enrolled in Vocal Music, Guitar Music, Instrumental Music, and After School Choir, visited Avonmore Public School, Viscount Alexander, Ahkwesahsne Mohawk School, Eamer’s Corners, and Bridgewood. Under the direction of teachers Heather Mahon and Christine Hickey, the group performed a concert of timeless classics designed to appeal to all ages.

“I couldn’t be more proud of these amazing young people,” said Heather Mahon, teacher of Vocal Music and Guitar. “Every day they rise above tremendous challenges to show up punctually, rehearse regularly, support each other kindly, and deliver performances passionately.”

The tour, supported by the Upper Canada District School Board’s Real World Learning program, offers students valuable experience as performing artists.

“Music has allowed students to build confidence, to make lasting friendships, and to excel academically,” Mahon added. “This is why Music and arts education are critical for success in school and lifelong learning.”

Grade 9 student Noah Filipe, who sang during the tour, said, “It’s a really exciting opportunity. I did this last year too, and I love performing for the elementary kids.”

Noah shared his favourite moment: “I love to see the expressions on their faces. It’s so cute when they sing along.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

<b>Rob McIntosh store launches Canada House</b>
Local News

Rob McIntosh store launches Canada House

KIM BURTON SCHRAM  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER