Celebrating 50 Years of Cornwall Transit

Cornwall Transit marked its 50th anniversary on November 14, 2024, with a celebratory event at its headquarters on Second Street West.Attendees, including city officials, transit staff, and community members, gathered to reflect on five decades of service and learn more about the transit system’s history.

The Cornwall Transit garage was arranged as a historical tribute for the 50th-anniversary celebration, with buses on display alongside table exhibits of vintage signs, retro fare machines, photos, and (paper) transfers highlighting the evolution of the transit service. Balloons, a 50th-anniversary cake, and coffee added to the commemorative atmosphere as guests reflected on the milestone amidst displays celebrating Cornwall Transit’s rich history.

Mayor Justin Towndale praised the resilience of Cornwall Transit during challenging times. “Whether it was the ice storm, the pandemic, or other difficulties, Cornwall Transit never stopped. That speaks to the tenacity and dedication of our staff, ensuring residents had access toessential services,” Towndale said. He emphasized the need for growth, addressing the decades-old debate about Sunday service. “It’s essential for our residents and businesses. We must ensure a reliable, sustainable transit system that supports the success of our city,” he added.

Jean Marcil, Manager of Transit Services, reflected on his 25 years with Cornwall Transit, highlighting the service’s impact on the community. “We’ve always been here to help families, whether getting to jobs, activities or anywhere they need to go. This milestone shows how farwe’ve come and how much more we can achieve,” Marcil said. He noted a 5% increase in ridership over the past year and expressed optimism about future advancements.

Established in 1974, Cornwall Transit now operates 15 conventional and 10 specialized buses, transporting nearly one million passengers annually. To commemorate the occasion, all transit rides were free for the day.