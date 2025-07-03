Celebrating Excellence at UCDSB Awards

JASON SETNYK

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) recognized 22 outstanding staff members at its annual Board Celebration Evening on June 9, held at North Grenville District High School. Employees were honoured with one of four awards for exemplary contributions to students, schools, and the broader UCDSB community.

The Service Excellence Award was presented to seven individuals and one teaching duo, including South Crosby PS Office Administrator Sue Hart, Oxford-on-Rideau Custodian Stephen McGrath, and Early Childhood Educators Terri-Lynn Merpaw (Caldwell Street PS) and Lisa Seed (Rideau Vista PS), among others. These recipients were praised for their compassion, reliability, and commitment to fostering caring school environments.

The Ontario Principals’ Council Award of Character went to Trevor Wheeler, Principal of Char-Lan District High School, recognized for championing alternative pathways to student success in the spirit of the late Superintendent Ted Kennedy.

Winners of the Creativity & Innovation Award were applauded for inspiring transformative learning, such as Tim East, whose students launched a township newsletter; Kathleen McDougald, who led environmental initiatives; and Turner Onion, whose students created adapted gym kits for visually impaired learners. Other honourees included teachers behind student-run upcycling projects, Black Canadian history exhibits, and published bilingual children’s books.

Finally, the Director’s Red Apple Award celebrated extraordinary dedication. Lissa Greenwood and Robert Matheson were recognized for their work with vulnerable students and school sports programs, respectively, while David Clark, David Love, Ryan Metcalfe, and Chris Waite of the IT team were praised for their swift action during a Christmas Day cyber incident.

Director of Education Ron Ferguson commended all recipients for going “above and beyond to support students and staff across the board.”