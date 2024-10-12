Celebrating Islamic History Month in Cornwall

On Friday, October 4, 2024, over 100 attendees gathered in the public space between the Police Station and City Hall in Cornwall to celebrate Islamic History Month, proclaimed by Mayor Justin Towndale. This year’s theme, “Health & Healing,” highlights the significant contributions of Muslims to society and aims to promote awareness and understanding within the community.

In his proclamation, Mayor Towndale stated, “October 2024 marks the 17th anniversary of the proclamation of October as Canadian Islamic History Month… Muslim Canadians have greatly contributed to the overall success of our society.” He emphasized the diverse traditions and rich history that Muslim Canadians bring to the fabric of Canadian society.

Farhana Meghji, the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Coordinator at the Cornwall Police Service, delivered a speech highlighting the importance of the theme. “As we come together to celebrate Muslim History Month, we reflect on a rich legacy that has not only shaped our culture but has also contributed greatly to the health and healing of the world,” she noted.

Osama Chaudhry, who served as the emcee for the event, expressed the significance of the gathering, saying, “For us, it’s the recognition of the contributions that we’ve had… the purpose of this event is to recognize those contributions under the umbrella of Islamic history month.”

Yousef Vakily, a community outreach and youth engagement coordinator for the Cornwall Islamic Foundation, elaborated on the evening’s theme. “I’m going to give an overview of the concept of health and healing from an Islamic perspective… and highlight some of the historical contributions of Muslims in these fields,” he explained.

City Councillor Denis Sabourin acknowledged the event’s value, stating, “Being a multicultural community is great… to take a moment to recognize the diversity that we have within the community as a whole.”

A highlight of the event was a certificate of appreciation and flowers presented to the Chaudhry family by Farhana Meghji on behalf of Chief Shawna Spowart and the Cornwall Police Service for their contributions to the community.