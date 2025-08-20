Celebrating Lee’s Lasting Impact

SENATOR BERNADETTE CLEMENT

I have been reading all the tributes to our city’s dear Lee Theodore. Our hearts are in pieces but I find, and I hope you do too, that seeing the outpouring of love for him helps ease the pain – even just a little bit. A poem by Andrea Gibson was given to me called Love Letter From The Afterlife. One of the lines is “Why did no one tell us that to die is to be reincarnated in those we love while they are still alive?” It reminds me of what’s happening right now. In our tributes to and memories of Lee, he will stay with all of us who love him, he will forever be a part of our community.

I was a City Councillor attending a waterfront development community meeting at the Civic Complex. This energetic young Black man came to the mic to eloquently express the need for a beautiful waterfront in Lamoureux Park and that this would help to define our community. I was so impressed. I introduced myself. Because he was smart and eloquent, because we were both Black and because I had just spotted a community leader. I wanted him to speak publicly as much as possible. He had so many thoughts and ideas and believed in collective action, and in the power of community. And I wanted him to speak publicly because representation matters – as a Black woman, seeing him in our community made me feel less lonely.

We became friends. We took long walks along our beautiful waterfront to exchange ideas and thoughts about what it’s like to be Black Canadians, especially after the murder of George Floyd.

I got to meet his fabulous Maman. A wonderful cook and most significantly, a hard-working woman of great strength and kindness.

He worked on my 2015 campaign as the Federal Liberal candidate. We worked with volunteers, knocked on doors, and deepened our understanding of politics and community.

He was also present and supportive when I became the Mayor of Cornwall. I asked him to be a part of the swearing in ceremony of Mayor and Council on Monday December 3, 2018. Lee read Human Family by Maya Angelou.

I was so proud when he was honoured with the designation of Citizen of the Year in recognition of his skills as a community-builder.

We collaborated on a panel for Black History Month at the Cornwall Public Library in February 2023. He was always such a passionate public speaker, effortlessly connecting with an audience through his own vulnerabilities and lived experience. We also collaborated in a CBC interview together in September of 2024 upon the release of the Guy Quenneville documentary about Bob Turner.

And what an honour it was this year to host him and his brilliant daughter Norah at the Senate in January.

I loved Lee. We all loved Lee. The last time I saw him in July, I was able to hug him and tell him that.

Rest in power, Lee. Your time with us was too short, but please know that this world is better for you having been in it.