Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the United Church of Canada

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

St. Andrews United Church in Williamstown celebrated the 100th anniversary of The United Church of Canada. Reverend Eric Pagé, current Minister of St. Andrews United Church, explained that the official date is June 10th, but congregations across the province combined recognition of the anniversary with regular Sunday services. In 1925, the United Church of Canada was formed combining the Methodist, Congregational, and the majority of the Presbyterian Church in Canada.

Williamstown is located in South Glengarry, a rural, mainly agricultural area with a deep Celtic heritage. St. Andrews United Church in Williamstown began as a log structure in 1787 and now stands as a large, picturesque stone church set in the middle of the village. St. Andrews Church was formed by Reverend John Bethune, who had emigrated from Scotland, served as a chaplain to the 84th Royal Highland Emigrants in North Carolina, then fled to Canada with other United Empire Loyalists after the American Revolution. At the time, St. Andrews was founded as a Presbyterian church under Reverend Bethune, who was able to preach to his largely Scottish immigrant congregation in Gaelic. He also formed places of worship in the neighbouring villages of Lancaster, Martintown as well as Cornwall.

St. Andrews in Williamstown became part of the United Church of Canada when it formed in 1925. Reverend Bethune is buried in the cemetery at the church, along with other early settlers important to Glengarry’s history. It only seemed fitting that the 100th celebrations and strawberry social be accompanied with a few tunes by the South Glengarry Pipe Band who entertained those in attendance. It was a lovely way to commemorate the church’s heritage and celebrate its vision of faith, community and leadership.