Celtic Tunes, Chili, and Fellowship

St. John’s Presbyterian Church hall was filled with music, laughter, and the aroma of home-cooked chili on Saturday, February 8, as the church hosted its first-ever Chili Supper and Celtic Concert. The evening featured a hearty meal, a silent auction, and a high-energy performance by The Ceilidh Drovers.

The event, organized by the church’s Faith and Nurture Committee, will support various church initiatives. “We created this event to strengthen our church community, support youth and intergenerational activities, and, hopefully, give back to the wider community as well,” said organizer Trish Brown. “We didn’t know what kind of turnout to expect, but seeing everyone enjoying their food, engaging in conversation, and having fun—we checked all the boxes.”

Attendees participated in a silent auction featuring gift cards, a signed Matt Duchene Ottawa Senators jersey, game tickets, and more.

The highlight of the evening was The Ceilidh Drovers, a local Celtic band known for their lively performances. Led by Brian Caddell, the group features talented musicians, including Elizabeth Caddell on piano, Lee MacKinnon on guitar and drums, Andrea DeCoeur on vocals, and Danny Bissonnette on fiddle.

“We’re a party band—we drive the party around,” said frontman Brian Caddell right before their set. “Tonight’s all about Celtic music, and we’re hoping to get people dancing and having fun.”