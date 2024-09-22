Centre 105 Engages Community with Breakfast Fundraiser

On Monday, September 16, Centre 105 in Cornwall, Ontario, held its annual Breakfast Fundraiser, inviting the community to enjoy a hotmeal and tour the recently renovated facility. The fundraiser is crucial for supporting the center’s work, which includes providing essential services such as hot breakfasts, socialization opportunities, and support for those facing homelessness or poverty.

Maria Crosby, Chair of the Board at Centre 105, emphasized the importance of the event for both fundraising and raising awareness. “This is our major fundraiser today, a breakfast from 8 until 10. We hope people from businesses in Cornwall, as well as city government representatives, come and visit,” said Crosby. In addition Crosby highlighted the recent renovations funded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation, which include new accessible washrooms and shower facilities.

The demand for Centre 105’s services has been increasing. “We’re typically serving between 120 and 160 breakfasts each morning, andwe’ve added another day,” Crosby noted, referring to the center’s expanded hours, now open from Tuesday to Friday. Crosby also acknowledged the growing need for food banks across the province. According to a recent report by Feed Ontario, the number of individuals relying on food banks across the province reached record highs, with over a million Ontarians using food banks between April 2023 and March 2024, a 25% increase from the previous year.

City Councillors Claude McIntosh and Elaine MacDonald attended the event to show their support. “It’s a tremendous organization,really,” said McIntosh. “We have a lot of vulnerable people in the city, so this is ideal; it’s a drop-in center, they serve a good breakfast and have other activities, too. This is an organization I really want to support,” he emphasized.

MacDonald echoed his sentiments, adding, “Centre 105 is such an important place. They offer laundry services, and they’re attempting to be a full-service center. I support their efforts wholeheartedly, and encourage everyone else to support them, too.”

With ongoing challenges in addressing poverty and homelessness, Centre 105 continues to be a vital resource in the community.