Centre 105 Receives $5,000 Donation from OPG

Centre 105 has received a $5,000 donation from Ontario Power Generation (OPG) through the R.H. Saunders Hydro Station’s Regional Empowerment Grant. The donation will support Centre 105’s day program, which focuses on helping those in need in the Cornwall area.

In addition to the financial contribution, OPG’s senior management team also dedicated their time by volunteering at Centre 105, assisting in serving meals to those attending the program.

Taylor Seguin, Executive Director of Centre 105, expressed the organization’s appreciation: “Our Centre 105 Team is extremely grateful for this significant financial donation from the Team at OPG. We truly appreciate their volunteer involvement with our charity and their commitment to helping the less fortunate. We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership.”

OPG has emphasized a focus on supporting organizations that assist those living in poverty and dealing with food insecurity. Seguin of Centre 105 expressed excitement about strengthening its relationship with the local OPG team.