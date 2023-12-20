Centre 105’s Peter Cazaly Retires

PAULA LABONTE

Centre 105 is a community ministry of the Anglican Diocese of Ottawa. It opened here in Cornwall in 2017 thanks to the tireless leadership of Peter Cazaly whose mission it was to serve the most vulnerable individuals in our community and he did just that. Centre 105, located in Trinity Church at 105 Second St. West is a drop in day program offering a hot breakfast as well as a safe place to socialize. Without the efforts and dedication of Peter over the past 6 years Centre 105 would not have been possible and the room full of appreciation made it evident. We wish you a beautiful retorement.

To donate or learn more https://www.centre105.ca/