CERT Demo, Mascots Wow Families at CPS Open House

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) welcomed over 700 visitors to its annual Open House on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at headquarters on Pitt Street. The family-friendly event was part of National Police Week and featured vehicle displays, specialty unit demonstrations, community booths, live music, giveaways, and a free barbecue courtesy of the Optimist Club.

One of the most anticipated moments came when two members of the Cornwall Emergency Response Team (CERT) rappelled down the side of the police station, followed by the debut of the new CPS mascot—Cst. Joy, a cheerful dog dressed as a police officer. The idea for the mascot originated from the 2024 Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI).

“We host an Open House annually during Police Week to highlight police functions in our community and showcase what we do,” said Sgt. David MacLean, who organized the event.

“It’s an opportunity for us to better connect with our community—have them come see us and talk to us when we’re not on a call,” MacLean continued.

Families and children were thrilled to meet officers, explore emergency vehicles, and interact with partner agencies like Cornwall Fire Services, the RCMP, OPP, Akwesasne Mohawk Police, and local city departments.

Chief Shawna Spowart said moving the event back to headquarters offered more space and new possibilities. “After last year’s phenomenal turnout, we saw an opportunity to expand,” she explained. “We also wanted to ensure accessibility, so we covered the cost of Cornwall Transit to bring residents from Le Village and the Civic Complex to the event.”

Spowart emphasized the importance of engaging youth: “This is one of our flagship events aimed at breaking down barriers. For many kids, it’s the first time they interact with an officer. It’s also a way to spark interest in policing as a future career.”

The event included Chief Spowart presenting flowers to Danielle Lauzon, handler of the retired police dog, who was also warmly welcomed by the crowd.