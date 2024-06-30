CÉSOC Celebrates 30 Years Assisting Francophone Newcomers

On June 22, hundreds gathered at Lamoureux Park to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Economic and Social Council of Ottawa Carleton (CÉSOC). Attendees enjoyed a BBQ, DJ, activities, and workshops, marking threedecades of diversity, inclusion, and solidarity.

Grace Busanga, CÉSOC’s Communications representative, highlighted the dual celebration. “CÉSOC is here to help immigrant Francophones who are newcomers to Canada. Today, we’re celebrating our 30th anniversary and World Refugee Day with a picnic to welcome our clients and newcomers, fostering new friendships and connections.”

Jephtée Elysée, Executive Director of CÉSOC, expressed pride in the event’s success. “It’s a great honour to celebrate our 30th anniversary and the diversity of people from at least 30 countries. It’s wonderful to have a day where we can celebrate them and the richness of culture they bring to Canada.”

The event featured workshops on languages, music lessons for kids, and various games, competitions, and art for families and seniors.