Chad Maxwell named Acting Deputy Chief

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has named Chad Maxwell as its acting Deputy Chief following the retirement of Deputy Chief Vincent Foy March 1.

Maxwell, a dedicated member of CPS since 2004, brings over two decades of experience in policing and community engagement to the role.

Maxwell began his career in the Community Patrol Division and has since held various leadership positions, including Detective Sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Division, Staff Sergeant overseeing the Community Patrol Division and Traffic Unit, and most recently, Inspector in charge of Field Operations.

In addition to his policing duties, Maxwell is actively involved in the community, serving as the chair of the Board of Directors for the SD&G Boys and Girls Club and the Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, as well as volunteering as a Cornwall Minor Baseball coach.

Reflecting on his decision to pursue a career in policing, Maxwell said that he originally worked in the private sector before realizing he wanted to make a greater impact. “It came a time in my life where I wanted something more…I thought there was more for me. I got involved in the community, and I saw an opportunity with the police department to do more, to give back more. It’s a great job — it’s the best job in the world,” he said.

As acting Deputy Chief, he is taking on new challenges at a time when law enforcement is evolving. “Modern policing has changed. We face a number of factors influencing crime, including calls for service related to mental health, addiction, and homelessness. These are all relatively new challenges in policing over the last 5 to 10 years, and we have to adapt,” he explained.

He also acknowledged some social factors that contribute to crime. “There are root causes that lead people to commit crimes, and they lie in the social determinants that are out there. Nobody wakes up in the morning and chooses to have an addiction,” Maxwell said. He emphasized that while enforcement remains important, addressing crime requires a broader approach. “I don’t believe that charging people with addiction issues is the right path. However, enforcement is crucial when it comes to drug traffickers who prey on vulnerable members of our community.”

Maxwell highlighted the vital role of community partnerships in tackling these issues. “We couldn’t operate without our community partnerships,” he said. “We have very close relationships with local organizations like the Children’s Aid Society and Cornwall Community Hospital. These partnerships enhance the service we provide and allow us to adapt quickly to evolving challenges.”

He noted that CPS, as a smaller police service, has a unique advantage in responding to change. “We’re a smaller, mid-sized service, and we’re very fortunate that we can pivot quickly. Bigger police services take longer to shift, but we can adapt quickly to evolving challenges.”

Looking ahead, Maxwell remains committed to the growth and future of CPS. “The city is growing, and we’ll be here for the long haul through any changes that may come in the future,” he said.

At present, Maxwell is serving as acting Deputy Chief while the Cornwall Police Services Board determines the next steps in selecting a permanent appointment. “It’s an absolute honour,” he said. “I’m very proud to be here.”