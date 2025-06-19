Chalk-a-Thon Hits the Pavement for CHEO

JASON SETNYK

More than 50 students gathered at CCVS for this year’s Chalk-a-Thon, raising over $600 for the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO). With sunny skies overhead, students transformed the pavement with colourful chalk art as part of a long-running tradition led by the CCVS Interact Club, a youth branch of Rotary.

Under the guidance of the Rotary Club of Cornwall, Interact members promoted the event, registered participants, handed out supplies, provided refreshments, and ensured a smooth cleanup.

“Art Club is always proud to support the CCVS Interact Club’s Chalk-a-Thon for CHEO initiative,” said CCVS visual arts teacher Betty Carter-Edwards. “We have been creating a mural incorporating the CHEO Bear for over 15 years. The students always have fun while raising awareness for a great cause.”

CHEO is a specialized hospital in Ottawa that provides medical services for sick children throughout Eastern Ontario.