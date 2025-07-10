Chamber Hosts Summer Open House

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an open house on June 24 at its office on Second Street West, offering business professionals a chance to connect, unwind, and enjoy local flavours.

Held in the shared facility with the Eastern Ontario Training Board and Newcomer Employment Welcome Services, the event featured cold craft beer from Rurban Brewing, food by Butler’s Catering, and live music by Nicholas Seguin.

One lucky guest also had the chance to win a $500 fireworks package from Fence Depot.

“We just wanted to take the opportunity to showcase our office and that we cohabitate with other different organizations,” said Chamber General Manager Angela Bero. “We advocate for local businesses. We try to really connect. We offer networking events such as this.”

The open house was sponsored by Informanix Technology Group Inc. and drew a steady crowd of entrepreneurs and professionals.