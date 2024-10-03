Chamber Pub Night Combines Networking and Art

The Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a successful return of their Chamber Pub Night on Tuesday, September 24th, at the Cline House Gallery. Attendees had the opportunity to network with local business leaders while enjoying Stuart McCormick’s “Rural Routes” exhibit, currently on display.

Cristian Urroz, President of the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce, expressed the importance of such events for the local business community. “We’re back at it again after a summer hiatus, getting everyone back in the groove of networking, communicating, and connecting the businesscommunity on a personal level,” said Urroz. He emphasized the value of these informal gatherings, noting, “As business owners, you spend so much time working on the business. It’s nice to step back in a casual atmosphere and just be a person.”

Chris Munro, owner of Life’s Little Pleasures and a Director of the Cornwall Downtown BIA, also attended. “Chamber Pub Night is the perfect opportunity for me to break out of my normal routine. I usually don’t get to attend events like these because of work hours, but tonight was a great chance to reconnect with people in our community and enjoy the exhibition,” Munro said.

The event, sponsored by the Eastern Ontario Training Board, offered a space for business owners, new and experienced, to build connections and strengthen the local business network.