Changing the narrative on suicide

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Champlain East is pleased to invite the community to participate in the annual World Suicide Prevention Day event taking place on September 10th, 2024, at Lamoureux Park from 5:30-8pm. This year’s theme “Changing the narrative” aims to raise awareness about the importance of changing the narrative surrounding suicide and transforming how we perceive this complex issue.

The event will feature a variety of activities meant to inform and engage participants.

Community Resource Scavenger Hunt

Visit each booth to learn more about crisis and mental health supports in our community. Find the secret word displayed at each booth to complete the suicide prevention sentence. Completed sentences enter you in the draw for prizes and gift cards that encourage social connection.

Concert by The O’Neils

Music has the ability to bring people together like no other force on earth. It has the power to transcend language barriers, to connect people of all ages and backgrounds, and to create a sense of community. Listen to music by the incredible Duo “The O’Neils” as they inspire hope, change and social connection.

Testimonial

The insights and stories of people with a lived experience of suicide can be extremely powerful in helping others understand suicide better and encourage people to reach out to support someone, and for individuals to reach out for help themselves. Giest Speakers will include “New Mind Set Therapy & Yoga and MenTALK/K’Hommunique.

Candlelight Ceremony

At 8pm, participants will join together for a candlelight ceremony in support of suicide prevention. Participants must register to receive their free candle.

Event details

When: Tuesday September 10th ,2024

Where: Lamoureux Park (Bandshell)

Time: 5:30pm-8:00pm

For more information, visit www.cmha-east.on.ca (Events Tab).

To register, call (613-551-9253) or email (dalessioa@cmha-east.on.ca).