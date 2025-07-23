Char-Lan Recreation Centre to get major overhaul

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The provincial government is investing $200 million through the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure (CSRIF), and the Char-Lan Recreation Centre will be benefitting from that investment. Over $900,000 will be invested in the Williamstown recreation centre to rehabilitate, upgrade and improve the facility that is a central hub for events in the South Glengarry community.

Through this funding, the roof, siding, insulation, doors and ventilation openings will be replaced, along with a new dehumidifier, to improve energy efficiency and moisture control of the aged infrastructure of the facility. The Char-Lan Recreation Centre is home to the junior hockey team Glengarry Brigade and the Char-Lan Skating Club. The centre provides space for pickleball, roller skating, day activity programs and currently hosts the Council Chambers for South Glengarry.

“This funding is wonderful news for our community,” said Lachlan McDonald, South Glengarry’s Mayor. “Our recreation centre is more than just a building; it’s where our children learn to skate, where we gather for local events, and where countless memories are made. The Township is grateful to the province for investing in the spaces that bring our community together.”

The Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund supports municipalities, Indigenous communities and not-for-profit organizations through two funding streams. One stream is for repairs and upgrades to existing recreation facilities, and the second stream is directed toward building new recreation infrastructures, supporting jobs and economic growth in municipalities, while providing spaces to encourage active and healthy local communities.

The province of Ontario invests $32 million annually in community recreation programs such as Ontario’s After School Program, the Inclusive Grassroots Recreation Program and the Ontario Amateur Sport Fund. Sport in Ontario contributes over $7.5 billion to the economy, with close to 43,000 people working as program leaders and instructors in fitness, sport and recreation according to the federal job bank.

“The Char-Lan Recreation Centre is a vibrant hub that brings our families and friends together for activities and events all year long,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Through this investment, our government is supporting vital upgrades and improvements to the recreation centre so Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry residents can stay active and connected for decades to come.”