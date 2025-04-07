Char-Lan students rock for mental health awareness

They say music is the universal language, and for a passionate group of Grade 7-12 students at Char-Lan District High School, it’s also a way to start an important conversation about mental health.

Members of Clanstock, a student-led band initiative, are using their talents to raise funds and awareness for mental health services in their rural community, all while participating in a unique real-world learning experience.

Clanstock is an after-school, for-credit program led by teacher Marcus Glanville and supported by teachers Michelle Oliveira and Francis Oliveira. Through a partnership with the Glengarry Mental Health Initiative, the group aims to bring attention to the importance of mental health while supporting local services.

Currently on its Mind and Soul Tour, the band has been performing at Upper Canada District School Board schools during the school day, bringing live music to students and staff. The group has already made stops at Williamstown Public School, Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute, and Glengarry District High School. Upcoming performances include St. Lawrence Secondary School April 8 and Tagwi Secondary School April 15.

“The whole point of the Mind and Soul Tour is to get people off their phones, away from social media, and just focus on the good things,” says Mason Bruyere, Grade 10 student and one of the band’s lead singers and guitarists.

The tour will culminate in the second annual public concert, Rok the Rek, May 8 at 6 p.m. at the Char-Lan Recreation Centre in Williamstown. Proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales will be split between sustaining the program and donations to Glengarry Mental Health. Clanstock hopes to surpass last year’s $5,000 donation.

The band’s setlist features well-known hits from Green Day, Nirvana, Kings of Leon, Coldplay, Metallica, Imagine Dragons, and Guns N’ Roses, ensuring an exciting lineup for rock fans of all ages.

“Events like this give people the chance to express themselves through music. Some people want to play, but don’t always have the confidence or the opportunity to perform. Clanstock gives us that chance,” says Ellen Fox, a Grade 8 student and one of the band’s lead singers and pianists.

More than just a performance group, Clanstock is an example of how real-world learning helps students develop confidence, creativity, leadership, and a sense of community while making a meaningful impact.