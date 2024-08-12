Charity BBQ Supports Agape Centre

On July 30th, Cornwall FreshCo hosted a Community Charity BBQ to support the Agape Centre and celebrate Seniors Week. Attendees enjoyed burgers, hotdogs, and cold drinks, with all proceeds benefiting the Agape Centre.

“We usually host this event in October to fill the shelves prior to Thanksgiving and Christmas. However, there is such a need now due to food shortages,” said Jordan O’Brien, co-owner of Cornwall FreshCo.

Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of The Agape Centre, noted, “Summer is traditionally our slowest time of year for donations, so we always appreciate these summertime activities.”

The Cornwall Police YIPI Youth Ambassador Program supported the event. “We have eight students working with us for eight weeks, and they’re participating in various activities, including today’s BBQ,” said Constable Patrick Huygen.

The BBQ, supported by Cardinal Wholesale Meats, successfully raised food and funds to support those in need.