Charlottenburgh Park opens for summer

JASON SETNYK

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) officially reopened Charlottenburgh Park for the season on May 16, welcoming campers and beachgoers back to the scenic north shore of the St. Lawrence River.

“Our team has been looking forward to welcoming campers and boaters back to the Park this summer,” said RRCA Executive Assistant Josianne Sabourin, who leads the park’s administration. “We’re really proud to make this beautiful natural area available to all.”

Spanning 235 acres, Charlottenburgh Park features a rich mix of ecosystems, including forests and provincially significant wetlands. Amenities include serviced and unserviced campsites, a beach, a boat launch, picnic areas, a play structure, and six kilometres of nature trails open year-round at no cost.

The park, located at 19788 County Road 2 near Summerstown, is one of three RRCA Conservation Areas, alongside Cooper Marsh and Gray’s Creek. Fifteen students are employed across the sites this summer, supporting eco-tourism and conservation efforts throughout the region.