Charlottenburgh Park opens for summer

May 28, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 28 min on May 29, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Colleen Parette
Comment count:
Charlottenburgh Park opens for summer
A child plays as families enjoy the beach at Charlottenburgh Park. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) officially reopened Charlottenburgh Park for the season on May 16, welcoming campers and beachgoers back to the scenic north shore of the St. Lawrence River.

“Our team has been looking forward to welcoming campers and boaters back to the Park this summer,” said RRCA Executive Assistant Josianne Sabourin, who leads the park’s administration. “We’re really proud to make this beautiful natural area available to all.”

Spanning 235 acres, Charlottenburgh Park features a rich mix of ecosystems, including forests and provincially significant wetlands. Amenities include serviced and unserviced campsites, a beach, a boat launch, picnic areas, a play structure, and six kilometres of nature trails open year-round at no cost.

The park, located at 19788 County Road 2 near Summerstown, is one of three RRCA Conservation Areas, alongside Cooper Marsh and Gray’s Creek. Fifteen students are employed across the sites this summer, supporting eco-tourism and conservation efforts throughout the region.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ninety Years of Public Health Leadership
Local News

Ninety Years of Public Health Leadership

JASON SETNYK