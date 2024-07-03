Chess Comes Alive at St. Anne’s

July 3, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 56 min on July 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Chess Comes Alive at St. Anne’s
Students at St. Anne Catholic School participated in an outdoor human chess game during the final week of school. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

St. Anne Catholic School in Cornwall’s west end hosted a unique human chess match on June 25, 2024. Students dressed as chess pieces and moved across a large chessboard painted on the backyard grass. This event marked the last week of school before summer vacation, and other classes watched and cheered.

“We are having an outdoor chess match, and the students will be dressed up in pieces of the chess game,” said Nancy MacGillivray, a Student Support Worker at St. Anne’s. MacGillivray, who has run chess clubs at Sacred Heart and St. Anne’s for several years, shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I’ve always wanted to have an outdoor chess match. It’s a little bit of a dream, and one of my colleagues, Chantal Gadbois, said let me make this happen, and she designed the pieces for the students.”

Grade 6 student Josh Cordell, a chess enthusiast for two years, commented, “It’s cool how the game is coming to life instead of just playing it on the board.” He added, “There’s always a different way to checkmate someone.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

2 people charged with possession of Molotov cocktails

The Cornwall Police Service reports two incidents where people were allegedly intending to use Molotov cocktails to commit a crime. Carmela…