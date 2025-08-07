Chief Benedict Receives Medal

JASON SETNYK

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict was recently awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal, a national honour presented to Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities. The medal, which commemorates the coronation of King Charles III, was awarded to 30,000 deserving individuals across the country. Benedict was nominated for his years of dedicated leadership and advocacy by SDG MP Eric Duncan.

“Abram has been a strong and effective Indigenous leader for many years and a great person to work with,” said Duncan. “Thanks as always for the discussions, insights, and advice on a variety of local and national topics.”

Benedict is currently serving a three-year term as Ontario Regional Chief for the Chiefs of Ontario, where he represents and supports all 133 First Nations in the province. He is the first Haudenosaunee leader to be elected to this role in the organization’s 50-year history. His priorities include protecting First Nations’ rights, advancing additions-to-reserve processes, addressing mining issues, and strengthening intergovernmental relationships.

“I am deeply honoured to have been nominated by MP Eric Duncan to receive a King’s Coronation Medal,” said Benedict. “It is encouraging to know that my leadership is recognized by the friends, partnerships, and relationships I have created.”

Benedict brings nearly two decades of leadership experience. He was first elected as a District Chief for the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne in 2006 and became Grand Chief in 2015. During his tenure, he led major negotiations, including two land claim settlements that brought over $280 million in proceeds to the community.

In addition to his political roles, Benedict has served on numerous boards, including as chair of the St. Lawrence College Board of Governors and a member of the Cornwall Community Hospital Board.

His leadership continues to shape regional and national discussions on Indigenous governance, reconciliation, and community development.