Child playing with lighter sparks house fire

A child playing with a lighter started a fire which broke out at around 8 a.m. Monday in a Cornwall residence that had no working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms, says Cornwall Fire Services.

An investigation is still underway to determine if charges will be laid.

A family of four was in the house at the time of the fire in the single-family home on Sixth Street West. However, all occupants were able to escape safely. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The initial response included ten on-duty firefighters, with an additional six personnel called in to assist on scene and ensure continued response coverage across the city. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the second storey of the residence. Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control, search the building, and prevent further damage to the surrounding properties.

“This incident serves as a critical reminder of the importance of fire safety in the home,” said Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson. “Having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is not just recommended, it’s the law. These devices provide crucial early warning and can mean the difference between life and death. Fires can spread quickly, and without alarms, the risk of tragedy increases significantly.”

Cornwall Fire Services urges all residents to have working smoke alarms on every level of their homes and outside all sleeping areas. Additionally, carbon monoxide alarms are mandatory in homes with fuel-burning appliances such as natural gas furnaces or dryers, or attached garages. Parents and guardians are also encouraged to talk to children about fire safety and keep matches and lighters out of reach.

Cornwall Fire Services recommends the following fire safety tips for families:

Store lighters and matches in a secure place: Ensure these items are kept in high, locked cabinets where children cannot access them.

Educate children about fire hazards: Teach children about the dangers of fire and what to do in case of an emergency.

Install and maintain smoke alarms: Make sure smoke alarms are installed on every level of your home and test them regularly.

Create and practice a fire escape plan: Develop a fire escape plan with your family and practice it regularly to ensure everyone knows how to exit safely in case of a fire.

For more information on fire safety visit www.cornwall.ca/fire