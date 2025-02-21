Child pornography charges

A 23-year-old Cornwall man is to appear in court March 20 after being charged by the Cornwall Police Service with distributing child pornography.

Michael Lalonde was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography via the internet.

Disguise with intent

Larry Labelle, 48, of Cornwall has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of disguise with intent after he allegedly disobeyed a restraining order and contact an individual he was prohibited from contacting.

Shoplifting

Adam Albers, 37, of Cornwall, was charged with theft under $5,000 after he allegedly shoplifted Dec. 16 at a Ninth Street West business.

Fraud

Chantelle Anderson, 57, of Cornwall, was charged Feb. 15 with fraud after she allegedly stole funds from the bank account of an individual known to her.

Impaired charge

Randy Grabs, 40, of Moose Creek, was charged with impaired driving after he was stopped during a R.I.D.E. operation in the area of Pitt Street Feb. 15.

Assault, theft charges

A 48-year-old Cornwall man was charged Feb. 16 with assault, theft and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

It is alleged on Feb. 15, the man, who was bound by a peace bond, stole items from his father’s residence. Feb. 16 he allegedly punched his brother-in-law in the face. His name was not released in order to protect the identity of the victims in the matter.

Possession of stolen property

Cody Lacelle, 32, of Cornwall, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The man was taken into custody by members of the Canada Border Services Agency and subsequently turned over to the CPS. An investigation found that he was allegedly in possession of stolen vehicle plates.