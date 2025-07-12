Children’s Books About Military Family Life

JASON SETNYK

The Cornwall Public Library has received a special donation from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297: a collection of children’s books that shed light on the unique experiences of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) families. The donation, in both English and French, aims to foster understanding and discussion around the challenges faced by military children, such as frequent relocations and parental deployments.

“We’re very happy that the Legion has offered to donate these books to us,” said Stephanie McMartin, CEO of the Cornwall Public Library. “It’s a lovely capsule collection that speaks to military families, and it’s something we’re very happy to be able to offer to the larger community.”

The four titles were published by the Canadian Institute for Military and Veteran Health Research and are designed to help children and their families process the emotional realities of military life.

“As a military wife and mother, I know the challenges that military children go through,” said Mavis Williamson, First Vice and Poppy Chair of RCL Branch 297. “These books are a great way to start a dialogue, to help children understand and navigate the different situations they face.”

RCL Branch 297 President Marvin Plumadore added, “This is an excellent way we can support the children and the community. We thank the Cornwall Library for their support in distributing the books.”