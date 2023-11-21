Children’s business fair draws hundreds

November 21, 2023 — Changed at 13 h 27 min on November 21, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Paula Labonte —Seaway News
Comment count:
Children’s business fair draws hundreds
Nolan Quinn (Photo : Paula Labonte)

Children from across SD&G participated in the second annual Children’s Business Fair at The Benson Centre.

The 42 young entrepreneurs created a product or service, built a marketing strategy and opened for a one day marketplace. Approximately 200 shoppers made their way through the fair including MPP Nolan Quinn, who might now have to give those gifts early since they’ve been in the paper (sorry Nolan).

At the end of the event, awards such as Best Business Potential were presented in various age groups by host, Blue Sky’s Sarah McCullough-Ferguson.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Public Library will close for a professional development day
Local News

Cornwall Public Library will close for a professional development day

Cornwall Public Library is set to temporarily close its doors on November 22, 2023, for a professional…

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce celebrates successful final Pub Night of 2023
Local News

Cornwall Chamber of Commerce celebrates successful final Pub Night of 2023

Cornwall, Ontario - The Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its final pub night of the year…