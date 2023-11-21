Children’s business fair draws hundreds

Children from across SD&G participated in the second annual Children’s Business Fair at The Benson Centre.

The 42 young entrepreneurs created a product or service, built a marketing strategy and opened for a one day marketplace. Approximately 200 shoppers made their way through the fair including MPP Nolan Quinn, who might now have to give those gifts early since they’ve been in the paper (sorry Nolan).

At the end of the event, awards such as Best Business Potential were presented in various age groups by host, Blue Sky’s Sarah McCullough-Ferguson.