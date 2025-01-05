Children’s Christmas Fund Helps Thousands in Need

Over 150 volunteers gathered at the Civic Complex on December 18th and 19th to organize and distribute food hampers and toys to more than 1,600 families as part of the annual Children’s Christmas Fund. Since its inception in 1948, the Fund has raised over $1 million, embodying the true spirit of giving during the holiday season.

“For 76 years, the Children’s Christmas Fund has ensured that every family in Cornwall can have a joyful holiday season,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “I was honoured to participate in delivering baskets this year, and I commend all volunteers for their dedication to sharing the true meaning of Christmas with our community.”

The massive undertaking was a collaborative effort, with the Salvation Army, the Optimist Club of Cornwall, and other community groups providing support. Volunteers worked tirelessly to pack and deliver hampers filled with meat, produce, and holiday essentials, alongside 1,800 bags of toys.

Terry Muir, a community volunteer, praised the dedication of those involved. “The food hamper delivery was amazing, with so many of our community’s leaders braving the cold to ensure families received their goods. Together with service club members, we make an unstoppable team. They really knocked it out of the park.”

Several local politicians and civic servants volunteered at the Civic Complex, including MPP Nolan Quinn, MP Eric Duncan, Mayor Justin Towndale, CAO Tracey Wheeler, GM Melissa Morgan, Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson, and France Laverdue from the mayor’s office. They worked alongside volunteers,braving the cold, to support the Children’s Christmas Fund, helping ensure abrighter holiday season for Cornwall families.