Children’s Treatment Centre Launches 2025 Bike-A-Thon

The Children’s Treatment Centre officially launched its 2025 Bike-A-Thon at a press conference Wednesday at the Best Western, urging community members to once again participate virtually throughout the month of June to raise funds for child abuse counselling services.

“This is our Centre’s most important fundraising activity,” said Peter Asquini, long-time event chair. “The virtual format allows people to choose their own time, location, and distance—whether walking, biking, or running. It’s accessible, flexible, and keeps our costs low so that more funds go directly to helping children.”

Participants can download pledge sheets from the Centre’s website or request them by phone, mail, or email. Donations are accepted by mail, drop-off, or online through CanadaHelps.

Mary Thibeault, who has participated in the Bike-A-Thon since the 1990s, shared her continued dedication: “When I worked in pediatrics in the ’60s, I saw firsthand how difficult it was to get children assessed. What the Centre has done to change that is remarkable.”

Youth involvement was also spotlighted. Isabelle Paquette, who fundraises by selling cupcakes, raised over $7,000 last year. “It started with just a few donations and has grown each year. People really want to help when they see where the money goes,” she said.

BMO Bank of Montreal, a sponsor for over two decades, continues to play a pivotal role. “Every branch in our area is already raising money,” said Megan Stuart-Martel, Branch Manager in Akwesasne. “Even our colleagues in Quebec are pitching in—it’s something we all believe in.”

“Being involved with the Children’s Treatment Centre is probably the most rewarding thing I’ve done personally and professionally in my career,” said Asquini. “It’s gratifying to know that what we do is having a real impact on real people in our community.”

CTC Project Coordinator Angelo Towndale noted the event’s resilience: “When we started the Centre in 1996, people said it wouldn’t last a year. But thanks to community support, we’re still here. We’re not government-funded—we’re community-funded.”

The event will again feature the Chairman’s Award for top clergy fundraiser, the President’s Award for top lay participant, and the David Murphy Award for exceptional volunteer support.

For more information or to participate, visit childrenstreatmentcentre.ca or call 613-933-4400.