Christmas Fair helps meet wish list

November 22, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 46 min on November 19, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Comment count:
Christmas Fair helps meet wish list
Proceeds from photos with the Grinch boosted the fund. (Photo : Kim Burton Schram)

About $4,000 was raised at the 2024 Laggan Public School Christmas Fair held at the Glengarry Sports Palace in Alexandria. The event had vendors offering hand-knit items, home décor, baking, printed T-shirts and onesies and beautiful Christmas crafts.

Proceeds go into a special account. Teachers give the fair committee a “wish list” of items that are needed for the classroom, from computers for the mobile computer stations, to special chairs for students with different learning styles, to a washer and dryer for the school. And if the wish list item is more costly than the funds in the account, the school and the committee share the cost, as was the case recently when the school needed a laminator.

This initiative was started years ago by one of the school’s mothers , with the torch currently being carried by alumni Kaitlin MacLeod and her committee. With the help of volunteers, students putting in their community hours, friends and the vendors who bring their crafts, baked goods and creativity, the fair proved to be another success.

